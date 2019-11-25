CLOSE
Ill Bill: Bill Cosby Talks Tough In Prison Chat, Says He’s Mentoring Inmates

The troubled comedian and entertainer remained defiant in the wake of the sexual misconduct scandal that landed him behind bars.

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Court for sentencing in Rockville

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

Bill Cosby is serving time behind bars in relation to the sexual misconduct scandal that wrecked his legacy and career in one epic swoop. However, if anyone thinks that the comedian and entertainer will be apologizing, they’d be sadly mistaken.

Cosby spoke exclusively with the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s BlackPressUSA.com, sharing that he’s using his time to mentor fellow inmates by way of a prison reform program. In the chat, which had tp be performed in 15-minute intervals, Cosby didn’t pull any punches and was especially candid about the incidents that led to his imprisonment.

From BlackPressUSA.com:

“I have eight years and nine months left,” Cosby stated. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

He said his trials were a sham, unjust and not fair.

“It’s all a set up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters,” Cosby stated.

“Look at the woman who blew the whistle,” he said, alluding to the potential juror who overheard a seated juror proclaim before the trial that, “he’s guilty, we can all go home now.”

Cosby went on to insinuate that the woman was potentially paid off and that the attacks on his character are political.

At 82, Cosby will be over 90 years of age to have his parole hearing.

Photo: WENN

Ill Bill: Bill Cosby Talks Tough In Prison Chat, Says He’s Mentoring Inmates  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

