Kelly Rowland Was Giving Us Cleavage & Clavicle On ‘WWHL’ Last Night

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Kelly Rowland didn’t come to play with us last night on Watch What Happens Live. The Motivation singer motivated us to get in the gym and invest in whatever products she uses on her skin because she is glowing!

Unsung Cruise

You have to be seen, in GREEN!

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

Styled by Kollin Carter, Kelly showed off her killer body in ALIÉTTE SS20 Geometric blazer and skirt. While there she played along with Andy Cohen’s “Plead The Fifth” game renamed “The Lay Of The Row Land,” dishing on her least favorite Destiny’s Child song (Buggaboo), when she and David Guetta might be working together again (not sure) and if there was a secret dilemma between her and Nelly (nope). As for a Destiny’s Child reunion, apparently the girls don’t talk about it. But we’re still hopeful!

 

Kelly Rowland Was Giving Us Cleavage & Clavicle On ‘WWHL’ Last Night  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

