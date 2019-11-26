CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

John Legend Flames Orange Wannabe King, Says Trump Is A “Cancer”

The award-winning singer never minces his words when it comes to the Comrade-In-Chief.

Bloomingdale's Unveils Holiday Windows With Special Performance By John Legend

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are very vocal about their disdain for President Donald Trump and they’ve got plenty of fodder to choose from as of late. Legend’s latest missive against the Orange Overlord of Chaos came via a tweet in where the singer referred to the Comrade-In-Chief as a “cancer” that needs to be removed from office.

Unsung Cruise

Sharing a tweet of outgoing Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, Legend shared his thoughts on the president, taking a cue it appears from Spencer’s words that he clashed with Trump over orders that violated an oath he took.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“The President is a cancer and needs to be removed from office as soon as possible,” read Legend’s caption that highlighted Spencer’s letter.

Spencer, who was forced out from his post due to what the White House and the Defense Secretary framed as his handling of the case of Navy Seal Edward Gallagher.

“The rule of law is what sets us apart from our adversaries. Good order and discipline is what has enabled our victory against foreign tyranny time and again,” Spencer wrote.

“Unfortunately it has become apparent that in this respect I no longer share the same understanding with the commander in chief who appointed me,” he added.

Photo: Getty

John Legend Flames Orange Wannabe King, Says Trump Is A “Cancer”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Donald Trump , John Legend

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…

"He picked the wrong house," Willie Murphy said of the robber that she whooped for breaking down her door.
11.26.19
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…

Police believe remains found in Alabama wooded area is Aniah Blanchard.
11.26.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State

It’s Thanksgiving week. You already have a slew of relatives calling and telling you what they’re preparing so on and…
11.26.19
Ill Bill: Bill Cosby Talks Tough In Prison…

Bill Cosby is serving time behind bars in relation to the sexual misconduct scandal that wrecked his legacy and career…
11.26.19
Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies…

The advocate and religious leader marched with Dr. King and implemented programs throughout Chicago.
11.26.19
Danielle Brooks Gives Birth To Daughter & Fashion…

Days before the actress went into labor, we sat down with her to talk about her Fit Liberty (Mom) line,…
11.26.19
A 17-Year-Old Stabbed By Ex-Boyfriend’s 14-Year-Old New Girlfriend…

A 17-year-old Queens girl was fatally stabbed by a 14-year-old girl who thought she was pregnant by her boyfriend. The…
11.26.19
Kennesaw State Star Basketball Player, Four Others Charged…

A star player on Kennesaw State’s women’s basketball team has been arrested and charged with murder. Kamiyah Street, the team’s…
11.25.19
Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’…

Essentially, one would assume that in addition to educating its’ students, institutions would take immense take pride in protecting those…
11.22.19
Neyo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album,…

No stranger to the charts song writer and R&B singer called into the Quick Silva show! Neyo talked about his…
11.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close