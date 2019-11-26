As the holiday’s approach nobody wants to think about breaking up with bae! If you happen to breakup with your boo, don’t tell your mom! Why, you ask? Because there’s a possibility you may have an arranged marriage, she may say she told you so and she might make you a Tinder profile.

See Also: D.L.’s Top 10 Things Men Wish Women Would Do On A Date

See Also: D.L’s Top 10 Things To Tell Your Daughter Before Her Wedding

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L.’s Top 10 Reasons You Shouldn’t Tell Your Mama About Your Break Up was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted November 26, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: