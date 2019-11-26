CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

In Blackity Black News: ‘The Proud Family’ Star Hints That The Show Will Return In February

Dreams do come true.

Opening night screening of 'Free Angela' during the 2013 Women's International Film and Arts Festival at Adrienne Arsht Center

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

The Proud Family‘s return is becoming more and more of a reality thanks to comments from another one of its stars.

In an epic moment of nostalgic greatness, Strahan, Sara and Keke recently had favorite sitcom parents on their early morning show. William Russ from Boy Meets World was there, Tim Reid from Sister, Sister, and even the notorious but still lovable light-skinned Aunt Viv was there from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Daphne Reid).

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

One of the biggest moments came when the parents of Family Matters spoke. Reginald Veljohnson and Jo Marie Payton were there in the flesh to represent for Carl and Harriette Winslow. Of course, along with playin Harriette, Payton has also cemented herself in T.V. history as the voice of Suga Momma in the Disney Channel show The Proud Family. 

The beloved animation was already rumored to be making a return and now Payton seems to be firming up plans with her statements on Strahan, Sara and Keke. When Keke Palmer asked Payton if she was anything like Suga Mama, she replied, “Yeah, Suga’s large and in charge. That’s all I’ve got to say — except for Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February.” Palmer, responded with joy, saying, “Yes, on Disney+. I cannot wait.” You can peep Payton’s words for yourself below.

Black History Month just got ten times better.

In Blackity Black News: ‘The Proud Family’ Star Hints That The Show Will Return In February  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Proud Family

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…

"He picked the wrong house," Willie Murphy said of the robber that she whooped for breaking down her door.
11.26.19
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…

Police believe remains found in Alabama wooded area is Aniah Blanchard.
11.26.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State

It’s Thanksgiving week. You already have a slew of relatives calling and telling you what they’re preparing so on and…
11.26.19
Ill Bill: Bill Cosby Talks Tough In Prison…

Bill Cosby is serving time behind bars in relation to the sexual misconduct scandal that wrecked his legacy and career…
11.26.19
Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies…

The advocate and religious leader marched with Dr. King and implemented programs throughout Chicago.
11.26.19
Danielle Brooks Gives Birth To Daughter & Fashion…

Days before the actress went into labor, we sat down with her to talk about her Fit Liberty (Mom) line,…
11.26.19
A 17-Year-Old Stabbed By Ex-Boyfriend’s 14-Year-Old New Girlfriend…

A 17-year-old Queens girl was fatally stabbed by a 14-year-old girl who thought she was pregnant by her boyfriend. The…
11.26.19
Kennesaw State Star Basketball Player, Four Others Charged…

A star player on Kennesaw State’s women’s basketball team has been arrested and charged with murder. Kamiyah Street, the team’s…
11.25.19
Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’…

Essentially, one would assume that in addition to educating its’ students, institutions would take immense take pride in protecting those…
11.22.19
Neyo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album,…

No stranger to the charts song writer and R&B singer called into the Quick Silva show! Neyo talked about his…
11.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close