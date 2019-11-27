CLOSE
Melania Trump Booed While Addressing Students In Baltimore [VIDEO]

2016 Republican National Convention - Day 1

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Melania Trump brought her “Be Best” initiative the B’More Youth Summit organized to bring awareness to the opioid crisis in Baltimore today (November 26) and was booed during her speech. 

With “Be Best” focusing on the well-being of children, online safety and opioid abuse, the first lady thanked students in attendance for sharing their stories regarding it. 

“I am so proud of you for the bravery it takes to share that you have been strongly affected by the opioid epidemic in some way,” she spoke, later releasing a statement to CNN about the booing she was met with that said: “We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse.”

The Trump Administration’s tension with Baltimore (and many cities like it) isn’t new. Just earlier this year, Donald Trump called the city a “rat and rodent infested mess” that “no human being would want to live.’ 

The youth summit event was the first time the first lady has been publicly booed at a solo event, according to CNN. 

 

Melania Trump Booed While Addressing Students In Baltimore [VIDEO]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

