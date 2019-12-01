CLOSE
Terrelle Pryor Charged With Simple Assault, Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Criminal Homicide

Apparently a fight broke out between the pair that led to the stabbing of the free agent NFL player.

NFL: JUN 03 Jacksonville Jaguars OTA

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

New details are emerging stemming from the stabbing incident regarding NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor, including the involvement of another unnamed woman. Pryor and his girlfriend Shalaya Briston were both slapped with charges, with Pryor still said to be recovering from his wounds.

Local outlet WXPI reports:

Pryor, 30, reportedly underwent surgery after a violent dispute inside his Heinz Lofts apartment. A woman — identified as Shalaya Briston, 24 — was also injured.

Briston and Pryor were both arrested. Briston is being charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor is facing charges of simple assault.

According to the police criminal complaint, officers were initially called to the Heinz Lofts apartments around 4:15 a.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance call.

When police arrived, they found a trail of blood leading from Pryor’s apartment to the elevator and across the garage to his Mercedes Benz. Inside Pryor’s car, police said detectives found a semi-automatic Glock pistol with a flashlight on the front passenger seat.

As the investigation rolls out, the outlet added that police carted out a number of weapons from the apartment Pryor and Briston shared.

It has also come out that one of the two women that accompanied Briston to the hospital after the reported stabbing was allegedly heard saying into a smart device, “She was just defending herself and had to do it. The only reason I’m here was to make sure that he didn’t die. We should have just let him die.:

Witnesses say that Pryor and Briston maintained a tense relationship despite living together at the lofts. Neither Pryor nor Briston has offered a public statement regarding the incident.

Terrelle Pryor Charged With Simple Assault, Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Criminal Homicide  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

