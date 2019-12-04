CLOSE
Black 007: Peep The First Full Trailer For ‘No Time To Die’ [Video]

James Bond gets into the thick of things once again in the latest trailer to the 25th installment to the 007 series.

No Time To Die

Source: Nicole Dove / MGM

Earlier this week we got our first teaser trailer for Daniel Craig’s final appearance as James Bond in No Time To Die, and now we get the full trailer and needless to say, it’s lit.

Unsung Cruise

No Time To Die

Source: Nicole Dove / MGM

Packed with everything you’d come to expect from the British spy franchise, the trailer is packed with car chases, bullets flying and the nocturnal club scene that Bond has become known to frequent, but we now learn that new 007, LaShana Lynch is a tad bit territorial and isn’t exactly welcoming OG Bond back into the fold. “Stay in your lane. You get in my way I will put a bullet in your knee,” Lynch tells Craig.

After a quick and tense introduction, the two are tasked with taking down a Jigsaw version of Mr. Robot while Bond struggles with being in love with a potential mad woman. Welcome to the club, James.

Check out the full trailer for No Time To Die below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops April 8, 2020.

No Time To Die

Source: Nicola Dove / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Black 007: Peep The First Full Trailer For ‘No Time To Die’ [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

