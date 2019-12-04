HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tracee Ellis Ross Served Multiple Styles At The 2019 Fashion Awards [POLL]

The 2019 Fashion Awards were put on by the British Fashion Council on Tuesday evening and who better to be the host than style star Tracee Ellis Ross. With fashion icons like Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, and Anna Wintour in the room, we knew that her fashion would not disappoint. The beauty had multiple outfit changes and each look was more extravagant than the next. Check out everything that that Ms. Ross donned while hosting!

Tracee arrived to the 2019 Fashion Awards and graced the red carpet wearing a white tiered gown that was layered with cloth. This high fashion bohemian style would reappear frequently throughout her outfit changes. She donned a larger than life blinged out neck piece that made her ethereal elegance personified. We love to see it!

Florals in winter? Groundbreaking. Ross appeared in Erdem Spring/Summer 2020 RTW to host the address. The dress was a three tier dress embossed with a shiny, jade green floral pattern against a black background. It had a matching hat with a brim a la Beyoncé Formation but the best part was the oversized pink bow around her neck. She paired the look with black pumps that had a sparkle embellishment.

She also wore a floral, oversized kaftan like dress that looked like she came straight off the yacht in St. Barths, added some heels and walked onto the stage ready to host. I love the pearl detailing in the middle.

My favorite part of this look was her hairstyle with a structured circle braids in the back. She wore a red lip, making the look even more like a glam yet effortless Caribbean cool.

Tis the season for holiday style, so her next two looks brought on some serious shine. She wore a glittery red, drop waist, layered dress from Simone Rocha’s Spring/Summer 2020 RTW collection. The look was paired with orange strap shoes with a blingy bow. She wore her hair slicked back showing off a bright orange lip.

Keeping on the sparkle style, Ross gave us a red carpet glam look wearing a silver sequin Gucci dress with a deep v and a clasp that showed off her cleavage. She wore her hair swept to the side with curls cascading to her shoulders.

Beauties, Tracee Ellis Ross served us not one, but FIVE lewks. We want to know, which look did you like the best? Take our poll below.

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tracee Ellis Ross Served Multiple Styles At The 2019 Fashion Awards [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com