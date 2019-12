Marriage is hard, but one thing nobody wants to do is give up! But, there are some ridiculous reasons people consider divorce. For example, they want the kind of love they see in the movies,their in-laws are annoying, or their friends have suggested they get a divorce. Listen to the audio above for the full list.

Jamai Harris Posted 19 hours ago

