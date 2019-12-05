In Baltimore City, 2,732 juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 have been arrested this year according to the police departments latest arrest numbers.
That’s 369 less than last year, but former police commissioner Ed Norris says the number is still startling.
2,700+ Teens Arrested This Year In Baltimore City