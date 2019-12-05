CLOSE
Charm City
49ers Broadcaster Suspended For Referring To Lamar Jackson’s “Dark Skin”

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Lachlan Cunningham / Getty

The San Francisco 49ers have suspended radio analyst Tim Ryan for one game for saying Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was adept at carrying out fakes because of his “dark skin color with a dark football.”

During Ryan’s Monday appearance on KNBR, a Bay Area radio station, he said Jackson’s skin color helped him disguise a dark football when running fake handoffs during a recent game.

 

49ers Broadcaster Suspended For Referring To Lamar Jackson’s “Dark Skin”  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

