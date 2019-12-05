CLOSE
Holiday
The Magic Holiday Smiles Toy Drive Is Back!

It’s what the holidays are really all about, the smiles on children’s faces!  Unfortunately for some families in B’more, there hasn’t been much to smile about this year.  That’s why we’re asking for your help so we can spread “Holiday Smiles” on Christmas Morning!  It’s the return of the “Magic Holiday Smiles Toy Drive”…presented by Antwerpen Nissan of Owings Mills!

Look for the Magic Street Team at select Walmart locations (see schedule below) where you can drop off your donations of new, unwrapped toys for area kids in need! 

Then, join us on Saturday, December 21st from 10am to 6pm at the Walmart in Towson and Owings Mills for our big, grand finale toy collection! 

All the toys that are donated will go to a child in need in time for Christmas morning! 

Look for the Magic Street Team at the following locations and times to donate:

Monday, December 9th from 4p-7p at the Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road

Tuesday, December 10th from 4p-7p at the Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue

Wednesday, December 11th from 4p-7p at the Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road

Friday, December 13th from 4p-7p at the Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road

Monday, December 16th from 4p-7p at the Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue

Tuesday, December 17th from 4p-7p at the Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road

Wednesday, December 18th from 4p-7p at the Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue

Thursday, December 19th from 4p-7p at the Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road

Friday, December 20th from 4p-7p at the Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue

Saturday, December 21st from 10a-6p at the Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road and the Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue

