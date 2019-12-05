Ray J Clears Up Rumors Regarding His Marriage, Apologizes To Princess Love

Ray J is setting the record straight about his recent behavior and he’s admitting he has a lot of work to do.

On Wednesday (Dec. 4), Ray J sat down with Wendy Williams to discuss the accusations from his wife Princess Love that he left her and their daughter “stranded” in Las Vegas during the weekend of the BET Soul Train Awards. During the interview Ray J took responsibility for the incident crediting his unwillingness to compromise at the time for the strain.

”I love you, Princess,” Ray J said. “I would never leave my baby and my wife stranded. I would die first. They were at the hotel and that’s what she considered stranded at the time. But she’s right. I’m not going to even defend it. Baby, I was wrong. You are right.“

In regards to his desire to move to Las Vegas, the “One Wish” singer states that he’s done with the desire to move and instead wants to focus on making his bond with his family stronger.

”We were fighting about—I wanted to stay in Vegas and she wanted to live In LA,” Ray J continued. “I’m done with Vegas. I hate Vegas. Never again.”

When Wendy inquired if the decision was prompted by the intervention of his sister Brandy and his mother, Ray J made it clear that Princess’s method of communication was all the push he needed to get his love life in order to make sure that his family stays intact.

”Princess made it pretty clear enough,” Ray J said. “At the end of the day, I have to compromise. I have to do better as a husband. I gotta do better thought. And I have to understand that my wife is pregnant and I have to think a little more wiser.”

In regards to the rumors that the two are in an open marriage or heading down the road to divorce, Ray J says that while Princess is “mad at him”, he always wears his. Ring and calls the ringless photo a picture taken at the right moment.

“It would never be like that. I would never get married if it wasn’t super locked between us,” Ray J said. “My hands was ashy. And I didn’t have no lotion on. So when I get up to the gate, I didn’t have no lotion. I’m looking for the lotion. Right there, boom, they got the picture. Look, when you Black and you wash your hands after you go to the bathroom, they get ashy.”

Check out. The full interview below.

Ray J Clears Up Rumors Regarding His Marriage, Apologizes To Princess Love was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tffhthewriter Posted 18 hours ago

