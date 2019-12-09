The BeyHive better start budgeting their seasonal funds to include some spending in 2020. Beyoncé is teasing a new drop.

As spotted on Vulture the songstress posted several photos that point to an inevitable merchandising release. Earlier today she posted several photos of her sporting pieces from the new Ivy Park collection. Included are several accessories ranging from earrings, bracelets and anklets.

She also revealed gave us a sneak peak at her sneaker collaboration with adidas. The shoe in question seems to be an Originals release with a thick gum midsole, suede detailing on the toebox and Ivy Park branding on the tongue.

While Queen B did not floss any of the actual apparel it seems that these posts were strictly to get the buzz going on the drop that is scheduled for January 18. If so job accomplished as the posts quickly went viral. In April the “Drunk In Love” singer signed a deal with the German sportswear giant.

Photo: WENN.com

Get In Formation: Beyoncé Teases New Ivy Park x adidas Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios Posted 21 hours ago

