There are a few sprinkles of color here in there to be fair.

As the late, great Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest famously rapped, “I never let a statue tell me how nice I am” on “Award Tour,” Black and other actors and actresses of color should have the same confidence. With the 2020 Golden Globes nominations going public, the lack of melanin is indeed telling just the same.

The upcoming Golden Globes recognizes acting and directorial achievements over the course of the year, not unlike the Academy Awards. This year’s list of nominees features plenty of familiar names and a sprinkle of color for good measure here and there.

In the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, Eddie Murphy’s Dolemite Is My Name was nominated, and Cynthia Erivo was nominated in the Best Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama category.

In the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, Eddie Murphy’s role as Rudy Ray Moore gained him a nomination.

For Best Original Song – Motion Picture, Beyoncé’s “Spirit” from The Lion King: The Gift and Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up” from Harriet both got nods. For Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama, Billy Porter was nominated for his role in Pose.

Check out the full list here.

Melanin-Lacking 2020 Golden Globe Nominations Are In  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

