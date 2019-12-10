CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

UC Berkeley Student Goes Viral For Racist, Sexist, And Homophobic Video

A person claiming to be one of the UC Berkeley students behind a racist, sexist, and homophobic video that went viral has apologized and is pleading for forgiveness.

The video allegedly showing the student spewing offensive remarks was shared on Twitter Friday (Dec. 6) and immediately went viral, prompting the university to investigate, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“I don’t think they should have rights at all,” the man in the video says, referring to African-Americans, the Los Angeles Times reports. “They’re like women.”

Unsung Cruise
As someone speaks from behind the camera, the man in the video does not show his face and is sitting on what appears to be a dorm room bed as he talks about his distaste for “Black people,” the Los Angeles Times reports.https://www.instagram.com/p/B523HA8HohK/?utm_source=ig_embed

The individuals behind the video have not been identified, a Reddit user by the name of “u/throwaway-berkeley” posted a statement saying the video was filmed “when we weren’t in the clearest of minds,” the Atlanta Black Star reports.“We are very sorry for what had happened,” the Reddit user wrote, the Atlanta Black Star reports. “We recorded that originally as a joke and we impulsively posted it online. However, we quickly realized the problems and damages that this could have potentially caused, so I immediately took it down. I know that you are angry and mad at us, but we never truly meant the words that was said in the video.”

“I just ask that you would forgive us and please do not spread our personal information online,” the Reddit user wrote, the Atlanta Black Star reports. “Neither of us meant anything said in the video and we deeply regret even recording that video in the first place.”

Berkeley officials released a statement on Friday (Dec. 6) after reviewing the video and following the backlash the video caused, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“The campus is taking appropriate action in response to this video being posted on social media,” the statement read, the Los Angeles Times reports. “Due to federal laws and UC policy that protect student privacy, we do not discuss the situation of individual students.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

UC Berkeley Student Goes Viral For Racist, Sexist, And Homophobic Video  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

UC Berkeley

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment…

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former…
12.11.19
Claremont Church Unveils Nativity Scene Depicting Mary, Joseph…

Though Donald Trump has overwhelming support from the Christianity community regardless of his past and present indulgence in the 7…
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines…
12.10.19
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…

Calvin Klein missed the mark with that pole dancing photo they posted on Instagram. It's not a true reflection of…
12.09.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
Homophobic Dad Abandons Son On Side Of Road…

The child was found crying on the side of the road after his father kicked him out of the car…
12.05.19
MANE TALK: Zoe Kravitz Is Now Rocking A…

Zoe Kravitz has debuted a fresh new hair 'do!
12.04.19
Black Women At Higher Risk Of Cancer From…

A new study finds a correlation between cancer and chemical hair products.
12.04.19
Kamala Harris Abruptly Suspends Her Presidential Campaign: Report

Kamala Harris, the senator from California, will reportedly withdraw her candidacy seeming the Democratic nomination to be president.
12.04.19
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…

A Starbucks in Oklahoma fired an employee and apologized for their actions after the former worker wrote a cop’s order…
12.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close