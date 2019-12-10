CLOSE
Prosecutors Want R. Kelly To Appear In Brooklyn Court For Bribery Charges Via Video

We're kinda surprised he never performed for a private party at Jeffrey Epstein's place...

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing

Source: Pool / Getty

R. Kelly‘s finding out that when it rains it pours and given his history of pedophilia and sexual misconduct the flood gates were broken up thanks to what many consider his first sin: marrying Aaliyah.

According to Page Six the embattled R&B thug is due in a Brooklyn court to answer for his latest bribery charges stemming from his 1994 marriage to the then underaged Aaliyah.

The US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn pushed for federal Judge Ann Donnelly to require Kelly — who has a phobia of flying — to appear in person for the Dec. 18 arraignment over allegations that he paid off a government employee in 1994 to get a 15-year-old Aaliyah a fake ID.

Fortunately for Kelly he caught a small break as Judge Donnelly granted his request to appear via video conference to enter his plea which will no doubt be “not guilty.”

Kelly is charged with racketeering in Brooklyn and also faces state and federal charges in Chicago and Minneapolis. The raps include kidnapping, forced labor, possession of child pornography, engaging in prostitution with a minor, and moving girls across state lines for sex. He denies all the charges.

With all the evidence piling up with every passing day it’s looking like the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer is going to be caged up for quite some time when his time comes to be judged. Then again, money and fame go a long way in a court of law so who knows how this will end.

Prosecutors Want R. Kelly To Appear In Brooklyn Court For Bribery Charges Via Video

