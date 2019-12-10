CLOSE
Cardi B Details How She & Offset Moved Past Infidelity

Offset was a cheater cheater.

Source: MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Offset and Cardi B attend the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Don’t let the money fool you, rich men have to do the same things regulars have to do to get right with the women in their lives. Offset apparently went all out for Cardi B.

As spotted on Page Six the Bronx Bombshell gave an in depth interview with Vogue Magazine as part of her cover story with daughter Kulture. The iconic publication got her to discuss several topics including her come up and how life has changed now that she is a mother. One area that she has previously stayed away from is her relationship with Offset.

Their union got rocky when he was caught stepping out on her but she admits that her public persona also took a big hit. “When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me” she revealed.

Nevertheless she listened to her heart. “But it’s real-life s–t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation” she said.

Bardi also mentioned that the star couple worked through their problems with the help of holy men. “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”

You can read the Vogue feature in its’ entirety here.

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

Cardi B Details How She & Offset Moved Past Infidelity  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

