Ashanti Looks Good In Anything…Even A Post Surgery Boot

Ashanti serves us style everywhere she goes. One would expect nothing less when she stopped by Andy Cohen’s studio for an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille was also there.

Ashanti was serving with a short black bob complete with bangs. Her face was contoured to the fullest and she gave us a nude lip. Her outfit showed off her signature to die for body. She wore a Bao Tranchi python print dress and accompanied it with red python pumps and a oversized gold bracelet.

The one accessory that was really standing out was her post surgery boot. Ashanti recently had toe surgery and is currently on the mend in a boot. Keep that foot elevated over your heart sweetie.

Ashanti was on Watch What Happens Live to promote her new Christmas movie on Lifetime, A Christmas Winter Song. The movie stars Ashanti, Stan Shaw, and Sashani Nichole. It premieres on December 14th at 8PM. In the film, Ashanti plays Cilo, a Christmas shop owner who forms a special bond with a former jazz singer who isn’t doing so well.

One of the readers in the after show asked about her dating life and Andy Cohen helped out by adding, “Are you single right now?” Ashanti responded, “It’s complicated. It’s a situation. I’m not that lonely, I’ll say that.” She then added, “Make one phone call and get it popping,” then proceeded to laugh.

Beauties, what do you think of Ashanti’s look? Sound off in the comment section.

Ashanti Looks Good In Anything…Even A Post Surgery Boot  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

