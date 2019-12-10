Fasting for 14 hours and eating in a 10 hour window every day has is believed to decrease your risk of diabetes, heart disease and stroke. According to research this practice is doable and it also confirms benefits like weight loss and better cholesterol levels. It has even been shown to help people sleep better.

Jazzy Report: Change Your Eating Habits was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 23 hours ago

