Time Magazine Reveals 2019 Entertainer Of The Year

If you didn’t know the year belonged to LIZZO!!!! She captivated people’s hearts with her bold in your face music that held nothing back. The truth is “Truth Hurts” and she bared her soul to entertain us and it worked. She recently announced that she was given Time Magazine’s coveted title of Entertainer of the Year! She’s been in the headlines this past week for entertaining the audience with her cheeks hanging out literally, at a NBA basketball game. She’s unapologetic.  A big girl that loves who she is from the inside out, either you on board or you’re on board because Lizzo is in your face! A huge congratulations to her!

