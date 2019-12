It had been speculation that Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris was pregnant. The speculation changed when Chris Brown marked 11.20.19 as a special date on his social media and it looked as though he was looking down at something (pic below). Many assumed that it was the official date that his son was born and it seems that everyone was right. He recently, posted a picture showing this son’s feet (pic below).

