Steve Harvey’s Talk Show Is Coming Back

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ If you miss watching #SteveHarvey on your big screen, now you’ll be able to catch him on your smaller screens. ___ Steve is jumping on the digital wave and taking his daytime talk show to #FacebookWatch, @Variety reports. The new show titled “Steve on Watch” is set to premiere on Facebook Watch on January 6th. ___ Steve has already taped the first batch of new episodes for his revived show, and is shooting new segments at the Tyler Perry Studios, so yes to kings networking! ___ According to Facebook, that first set of episodes will run for-click the link in our bio to read more. 📸: @gettyimages