Nori At Night
Baltimore Company Give Employees 10 Million In Bonuses

Whewwww!!! Christmas came early for about 200 employees of a Baltimore Real Estate Company. St. John Properties gave a way between $50,000 to $250,000 depending on how long they have been with the company.

 

TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @prettyaries16 _______________________ #Roommates we don’t know about you, but a generous #Christmas bonus is always welcomed. Apparently, one local real estate company agrees and is all about spreading holiday cheer in a big way because the company recently spent millions to give employees a Christmas they’ll never forget. ____________________________ The holiday season can easily leave your bank account a little less full after buying gifts for your loved ones—but perhaps you can find out if a local Baltimore real estate company is hiring, so you won’t have that problem. @WSBTV reports that St. John Properties, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, recently spent $10 million (yes, million) in Christmas bonuses for the company’s roughly 200 employees. __________________________ If you need a quick mathematical breakdown, that translates to employees at St. John Properties receiving between $50,000 to $250,000 depending on how long they have been with the company. The company recently held its annual Christmas party earlier this month where employees were-Click The Link In Bio To Read More! 📸: (@gettyimages)

