CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Bill Cosby Denied Appeal

It does not look like Bill Cosby will be free anytime soon. His appeal has been denied and he is livid.

 

View this post on Instagram

Bill Cosby Appeal Denied In Sexual Assault Conviction; Court Upholds Judge’s Ruling And Insists Cosby Is A ‘Sexually Violent Predator’ – Written By: @_BlairM (📸 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Following an effort to overturn his sexual assault conviction, a Pennsylvania appeals court has rejected #BillCosby’s request. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In the initial appeal, Cosby’s lawyer stated that the suburban Philadelphia judge had improperly allowed the five women to testify at last year’s retrial after allowing only one woman to testify during the first trial back in 2017. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ However, the Superior Court said Pennsylvania allows the testimony regardless if it follows Cosby’s “signature” pattern of drugging and molesting women. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The panel stated in its ruling that “Not only did the (prior bad act) evidence tend to establish a predictable pattern of criminal sexual behavior unique to appellant, it simultaneously tended to undermine any claim that appellant was unaware of or mistake about the victim’s failure to consent to the sexual contact that formed the basis of the aggravated indecent assault charges.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In an attempt to overturn his conviction, Lawyers for Cosby argued eight issues on appeal. Cosby’s lawyers fought against the judge’s decision to let prosecutors use portions of a deposition he gave in the accuser’s related civil suit and that he had a promise from a former prosecutor that he would never be charged in the case. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ However, despite Cosby’s legal teams' efforts, the appeals court rejected each argument and upheld the judge's classification of Cosby as a ‘sexually violent predator.’ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cosby may have another chance to appeal his conviction, as he may now as the state Supreme Court to consider his appeal. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The 82-year-old disgraced actor & comedian is currently serving a three- to 10-year prison sentence after being found guilty of sexual assault.

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment…

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former…
12.11.19
Claremont Church Unveils Nativity Scene Depicting Mary, Joseph…

Though Donald Trump has overwhelming support from the Christianity community regardless of his past and present indulgence in the 7…
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines…
12.10.19
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…

Calvin Klein missed the mark with that pole dancing photo they posted on Instagram. It's not a true reflection of…
12.09.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
Homophobic Dad Abandons Son On Side Of Road…

The child was found crying on the side of the road after his father kicked him out of the car…
12.05.19
MANE TALK: Zoe Kravitz Is Now Rocking A…

Zoe Kravitz has debuted a fresh new hair 'do!
12.04.19
Black Women At Higher Risk Of Cancer From…

A new study finds a correlation between cancer and chemical hair products.
12.04.19
Kamala Harris Abruptly Suspends Her Presidential Campaign: Report

Kamala Harris, the senator from California, will reportedly withdraw her candidacy seeming the Democratic nomination to be president.
12.04.19
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…

A Starbucks in Oklahoma fired an employee and apologized for their actions after the former worker wrote a cop’s order…
12.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close