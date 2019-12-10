CLOSE
Nori At Night
Jordyn Woods Passes Lie Detector Test

Jordyn Woods Passes Lie Detector Test With Flying Colors, Proves She Did Not Have Sex With Tristan Thompson. She took the test during her appearance on the Red Table Talk. The thing is no one thought she was sleeping with Triston but people said they were flirting and kissed him at a after party. This story line just want go a way.

Jordyn Woods Passes Lie Detector Test With Flying Colors, Proves She Did Not Have Sex With Tristan Thompson By – @cakedupdrippedout (🎥 @redtabletalk) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Nearly 10 months after the #JordynWoods and #TristanThompson scandal was first divulged to the world, #JadaPinkettSmith is now releasing never before seen footage from her telling interview with Jordyn Woods on her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ During Monday’s special “Ask Us Anything” episode, Pinkett Smith confirmed that Woods requested to take a lie detector test during her tell-all interview in an effort to prove that she, in fact, had not slept with NBA superstar, Tristan Thompson earlier this year. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “Jordyn did take a lie detector test … it was Jordyn’s request,” Pinkett Smith revealed. “It was her request to be here, and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Though the footage of the test being administered was shown on the special, that aspect had not been aired on the show back in March. Pinkett Smith made it clear that the polygraph test was not meant to draw in ratings for the show. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “It wasn’t for this show — it was for [Woods] and for people that she loves,” she reassured. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Woods chose to sit down with Red Table Talk after rumors began to surface in February that Tristan Thompson had cheated on his then-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, with Woods. At the time, the story was extra poignant, considering that Woods had been extremely close to the Kardashian-Jenner family, as her best friend was Kylie Jenner. Woods confessed that Tristan had indeed kissed her at a party. However, that was as far as it went. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Woods sat down with certified polygraphist, Shon ….…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

