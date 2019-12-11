Cardi B. – First Rapper To Be On The Cover Of Vogue

View this post on Instagram

Cardi B Talks Motherhood, New Music And Moving On After Offset's Cheating Scandal: "Everybody Has Issues" Written by: @RaquelHarrisTV ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #CardiB just made history as the first female rapper to be on the cover of #Vogue. In the new interview, the artist opened up about motherhood, music, and moving on from the cheating scandal with her husband and fellow rapper #Offset. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cardi B is already starting off the New Year strong; the star covered Vogue's January 2020 issue with her daughter #Kulture, wearing a red and white polka dot dress. The line of photos were completed with an in-depth interview, and the first thing Cardi addressed were her thoughts on her first album as she goes into creating her second. "The first time it was just me being myself," she said. "I didn't even care if people was gonna like it or not. When I found out I did so good, I'm like, is this a big number? Everybody was like, yes, this is a huge number. So it's scary because it's like, now you got to top your first album, and then it's like, damn. I wonder if people are gonna relate to the new things, to the new life, to the new shit that I gotta talk about now. Music is changing." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "I feel like people just wanna hear twerk-twerk music, but it's like, is that just a phase? I probably need a sexy song. I need a lot of turn-up songs. I need a slow song, a personal song. And those are harder for me—I always need help when it comes to talking about my feelings. It's hard for me to be soft, period. So it's a lot of thoughts, a lot of pressure. It's really like a job," she said. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ While Cardi has shined bright with her consistent accolades and history-making moves, she's also battled some demons in the dark. One of those battles were forgiving her husband, and #Migos.