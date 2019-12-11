CLOSE
“When They See Us” Snubbed At Golden Globes

The Golden Globes so white might be trending soon because of the apparent snub of Ava Duvernay’s “When They See Us” and HBO’s “Euphoria” in which Zendaya was snubbed too. There are so many other great tv shows that were left off the list of nominations. It is truly unfortunate.

 

View this post on Instagram

#Beyonce, #EddieMurphy, and More Earn #GoldenGlobe Nominations; 'When They See Us' Snubbed – By – @cakedupdrippedout ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Golden Globes released the nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes awards, and eyebrows are being raised at the limited amount of African American nominations. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One of the most talked-about series of this year, ”When They See Us,” was predicted to be nominated for Best TV Limited Series at the 2020 Golden Globes Awards after Jharrel Jerome won an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ However, when the list of nominees were revealed on Monday, fans were outraged that the critically acclaimed series that covered the trial and false imprisonment of the #CentralPark5 was nowhere in sight. The move was seen as blatant disrespect, while director #AvaDuVernay seemingly shrugged off the lack of acknowledgment from the Golden Globes. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “The sundae is yummy with or without it, and this one has been particularly delicious.” she tweeted in response to the outrage on Twitter. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Golden Globes also received criticism for the lack of female director nominations, in addition to the fact that Lupita Nyong’o was not nominated for her role in the Jordan Peele box office hit, “Us.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Despite the snubs, the Globes seemed to have redeemed its slightly with Eddie Murphy’s nomination for Best Motion Picture — Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in “Dolemite Is My Name.” Billy Porter scored a nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of “Pray Tell” in the hit FX drama, Pose. As expected, Queen Bey is up for Best Original Song — Motion Picture for “Spirit” from the Lion King. Cynthia Erivo is also running against Bey in that category for “Stand Up” from the film Harriet, but she also received a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

