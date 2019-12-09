Nick Cannon Vs. Eminem

View this post on Instagram

Nick Cannon Turns Up The Heat In His Beef With Eminem, Drops Response Diss Track “The Invitation” – Written by: @RaquelHarrisTV ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In the newest edition of #NickCannon and #Eminem’s beef, the media mogul has just released a new diss track, responding to the Detroit rapper. And the song features #SugeKnight. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On Monday morning, Cannon dropped his new diss track “The Invitation,” a Hitmaka-produced track featuring Knight and battle rappers #HitmanHolla, #CharlieClips, and #PrinceEazy. Cannon labeled the track with the caption "Eminem – you are cordially invited by the Black Squad.” Just as the track implies, the diss came along with an invitation for Em to come on to Cannon’s show #WildNOut,” for a battle rap competition. "You know I don't do no talking, but Nick is family," Suge says, before ending his call with, "Eminem's a b*tch!" ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cannon unleashed an attack on not just Em but his family as well. "Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain't even your baby," Nick raps. "Took a page out of Drake book, this might get a Grammy/We going back to back until you respond—on the family/My baby mama killed you off a decade ago/You still crying about it bitch, now who really the hoe?" ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This all started after Eminem dissed Cannon on his feature on #FatJoe’s new album, “FamilyTies.” The verse went as so: "Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note," Em spits. "But that other dude's whipped, that pussy got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon' do shit/I let her chop my balls off, too 'fore I lost to you, Nick/I should quit watchin' news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin' pool/'Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I'm takin' shots at you." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Now it seems, the two are going head to head – rap style. Cannon tweeted, “Welp,… y’all asked for it #TheInvitation #BlackSquad,” with a link to his new track. It didn’t take long for Twitter react.