CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Bad And Boujee: Cardi B Appears For Court In Designer Feather Fit

Facing charges but still unbothered.

Cardi B Returns To Court To Answer Charges Over Strip Club Incident

Source: David Dee Delgado / Getty

Regardless of life’s ups and downs Cardi B will always be Cardi B. She proved this once again during a recent legal hearing.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Page Six the Bronx Bombshell showed out when pulling up to Queens court on Tuesday, December 10. Accompanied by her management, legal team and security detail, Belcalis wore an outfit worthy of the Met Gala ball. The drip in question was a black-feathered coat with an over-sized hood and a what seems to be an eight foot train that dragged behind her. Underneath she was sporting a white button-up shirt, skinny black tie, black pants and Louis Vuitton boots.

Unsung Cruise

The “Bodak Yellow” is accused of assaulting two female bartenders at a Queens gentleman’s club in 2018. Rumor has it she wanted all the smoke with the pair of sisters because one of them was allegedly sleeping with her then boyfriend now husband Offset.

Her lawyers asked the presiding judge that the accusers submit certain social media posts, that are no deleted, they made regarding the altercation citing they are important to the case. The judge confirmed that Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, was already subpoenaed but the media conglomerate had denied the request. Naturally, the prosecutors responded with a big old #GoodLuckWithThat in regards to helping source the IG posts in question.

Bardi left the court without saying a word. Her next appearance is slated for January. Video of the dramatic entrance below.

Photo: Prince Williams

Bad And Boujee: Cardi B Appears For Court In Designer Feather Fit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads…

Trans and gender-nonconforming folks need to be celebrated for their beauty and their courage to be their most authentic selves.
12.12.19
Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment…

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former…
12.11.19
Claremont Church Unveils Nativity Scene Depicting Mary, Joseph…

Though Donald Trump has overwhelming support from the Christianity community regardless of his past and present indulgence in the 7…
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines…
12.10.19
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…

Calvin Klein missed the mark with that pole dancing photo they posted on Instagram. It's not a true reflection of…
12.09.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
Homophobic Dad Abandons Son On Side Of Road…

The child was found crying on the side of the road after his father kicked him out of the car…
12.05.19
MANE TALK: Zoe Kravitz Is Now Rocking A…

Zoe Kravitz has debuted a fresh new hair 'do!
12.04.19
Black Women At Higher Risk Of Cancer From…

A new study finds a correlation between cancer and chemical hair products.
12.04.19
Kamala Harris Abruptly Suspends Her Presidential Campaign: Report

Kamala Harris, the senator from California, will reportedly withdraw her candidacy seeming the Democratic nomination to be president.
12.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close