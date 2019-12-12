They Are Coming For Our Babies: A Daycare In Florida Policed A 2-Year-Old’s Afro

Shannon Green is a writer for the Orlando Sentinel, she’s also a mother to a beautiful two-year-old daughter. As a journalist, you can imagine that her schedule is pretty busy. So busy that sometimes she just doesn’t have time to fight her daughter to do her hair in a protective style. In her op-ed for the Orlando Sentinel, she wrote, “Honestly speaking, I consider giving birth to my now 2-year-old an easier task than styling her hair. My c-section took about 20 minutes, and I got fancy drugs to subdue the pain. Now, I get slapped and kicked by a 25-pound mixed martial arts champion for two hours while attempting to detangle her thick mane before parting it into neat sections to brain in beautiful, protective styles.” She explained, “It’s a fight I wasn’t up for after one strenuous bout last month so I skipped styling and sent her to daycare the next day with an afro.”
While an afro is a natural hairstyle for black girls and women a daycare worker found an issue with the hairstyle. Green shared, “This person was so bothered by my child’s hairstyle that she even asked me – in front of her boss – ‘Would you go to the office with your hair looking like that?’”
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
For decades we have dealt with discrimination in the office, is daycare now the new frontier? An early start at giving our children anxiety regarding their curls? There has been so many reports of children and adults facing bias against their hair. Whether it’s Aveda charging extra for a ‘texture fee’ or Wal-Mart placing beauty products behind doors. There are also situations where our children are being attacked, like in 2018 when a New Jersey high school wrestler was forced to cut his dreadlocks before a match, humiliated in front of fans because a referee misunderstood the rules.
Green was shocked that she was experiencing this with her own child and wrote, “What is office hair in 2019? Was she suggesting my 2-year-old needed office hair for finger painting? Does my daughter’s daycare workplace have a grooming policy requiring me to by her a blazer, too?”
Green’s toddler was not removed or dismissed from daycare regarding her hairstyle, however, Green did report that “the daycare worker got a verbal lashing from me.” It’s important for Green to stick up for her daughter, especially since the child can’t clearly advocate for herself.
California, New York, and New Jersey have all implemented hair discrimination laws; however, now Florida is trying to do the same. Orlando Senator Randolph Bracy and Representative Kamia Brown are pushing legislation to help protect African American hairstyles in the workplace and educational institutions. Afros are already under federal protection by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission as they are defined as hair texture.
Beauties, what do you think about this daycare worker policing this toddler’s afro? Sound off in our comment section.
You can read Shannon Green’s op-ed on the situation at the Orlando Sentinel.Follow @magicbaltimore
50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet
50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet
1. KERRY WASHINGTON
Source:Getty
1 of 50
2. KERRY WASHINGTON
Source:Getty
2 of 50
3. LUPITA NYONG'O
Source:Getty
3 of 50
4. LUPITA NYONG'O
Source:Getty
4 of 50
5. SOLANGE
Source:Getty
5 of 50
6. KIKI LAYNE
Source:Getty
6 of 50
7. KIKI LAYNE
Source:Getty
7 of 50
8. AMANDLA STENBERG
Source:Getty
8 of 50
9. AMANDLA STENBERG
Source:Getty
9 of 50
10. VIOLA DAVIS
Source:Getty
10 of 50
11. VIOLA DAVIS
Source:Getty
11 of 50
12. DANAI GURIRA
Source:Getty
12 of 50
13. DANAI GURIRA
Source:Getty
13 of 50
14. JANELLE MONAE
Source:Getty
14 of 50
15. JANELLE MONAE
Source:Getty
15 of 50
16. KERRY WASHINGTON
Source:Getty
16 of 50
17. KERRY WASHINGTON
Source:Getty
17 of 50
18. AMANDLA STENBERG
Source:Getty
18 of 50
19. AMANDLA STENBERG
Source:Getty
19 of 50
20. KIKI LAYNE
Source:Getty
20 of 50
21. KIKI LAYNE
Source:Getty
21 of 50
22. DANAI GURIRA
Source:Getty
22 of 50
23. DANAI GURIRA
Source:Getty
23 of 50
24. REGINA KING
Source:Getty
24 of 50
25. REGINA KING
Source:Getty
25 of 50
26. DANIELLE BROOKS
Source:Getty
26 of 50
27. DANIELLE BROOKS
Source:Getty
27 of 50
28. YARA SHAHIDI
Source:Getty
28 of 50
29. YARA SHAHIDI
Source:Getty
29 of 50
30. ISSA RAE
Source:Getty
30 of 50
31. JILL SCOTT
Source:Getty
31 of 50
32. JILL SCOTT
Source:Getty
32 of 50
33. LENA WAITHE
Source:WENN
33 of 50
34. LENA WAITHE
Source:WENN
34 of 50
35. NATASHA ROTHWELL
Source:Getty
35 of 50
36. NATASHA ROTHWELL
Source:Getty
36 of 50
37. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
Source:Getty
37 of 50
38. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
Source:Getty
38 of 50
39. GABRIELLE UNION
Source:Getty
39 of 50
40. GABRIELLE UNION
Source:Getty
40 of 50
41. TARAJI P. HENSON
Source:WENN
41 of 50
42. TARAJI P. HENSON
Source:WENN
42 of 50
43. ALICIA KEYS
Source:Getty
43 of 50
44. ALICIA KEYS
Source:Getty
44 of 50
45. RIHQANNA
Source:Getty
45 of 50
46. RIHANNA
Source:Getty
46 of 50
47. SLICK WOODS
Source:Getty
47 of 50
48. ALEK WEK
Source:Getty
48 of 50
49. ALEK WEK
Source:Getty
49 of 50
50. MEAGAN GOOD
Source:Getty
50 of 50
They Are Coming For Our Babies: A Daycare In Florida Policed A 2-Year-Old’s Afro was originally published on hellobeautiful.com