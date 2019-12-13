Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of OG Graffiti Artist Phase 2

Sooner or later we all become familiar with the notion that death is a part of life and though we know this to be true it doesn’t make it any easier to deal with it when the time comes. A few days after Juice WRLD passed away Hip-Hop suffered another loss as OG Boogie Down Bronx graffiti artist Phase 2 (real name Lonny Wood) lost his fight to Lou Gehrig’s disease earlier during the week.

Hip-Hop promoter Van Silk spoke to HipHopDX about the sad news and told them that the legendary Bronx bomber/Hip-Hop DJ had been hospitalized since August with the rare neurodegenerative disease.

Though many of today’s Hip-Hoppers aren’t familiar with the man or his work, a gang of OG’s of the culture and day one Hip-Hoppers took to social media to pay their respects to Phase 2 and remember his contribution to the culture.

Not only was PHASE 2 one of the first aerosol artists to exhibit the art form, he DJ’ed, rapped, made logos for Mike & Dave Records of Cash Crew fame and was a member of the B-Boy crew Electrified Movement as well. He was also responsible for assembling another infamous B-Boy crew called The New York City Breakers.

Around the mid ’80s, PHASE 2 began art directing and co-editing the notorious street writing and subway art publication IGTimes. Basically, PHASE 2 lived and breathed Hip Hop. His “Funky Nous Deco” style, as he called it, influenced several of his successors.

R.I.P Phase 2

RIP to a fallen King, the legendary pioneer flyer creator, Phase 2. In the 70s, he and Buddy Esquire were the “go to” flyer makers. If you couldn’t get one, you got the other! Two of the best flyer makers to ever do it!!! Rest those hands, my brother! ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8I5OPV0mh4 — MC Debbie D (@MCDebbieD) December 13, 2019

If you ever wrote Graf or just enjoy the artform you are indebted to the man #Phase2 Rest In Paint 👑 Phase2 a true legend and historian of the culture the mans contributions are so important. Thank you for everything you gave us #TrueLegend #TrueKing #Phase2 — Dante Ross (@DanteRoss) December 13, 2019

Phase2 was a style master general, and if he hasn’t written back to Sacha with the stash of flicks back in like ‘89 there would be no GS&EC and no Beatdown and no ego trip and no me. — Noah Callahan-Bever (@N_C_B) December 13, 2019

RIP Lonny aka Phase 2…you will be missed! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Fz2bCJNERc — Ozzy Munoz (@omjr636) December 13, 2019

