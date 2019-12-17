CLOSE
Watch The Phone: Jay-Z Snatches Phone From Fan Attempting To Record Beyoncé

“Damn Yeezy and Hov, where the hell ya been?”-Kanye West

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are known to be private, so when a fan tried to sneak a video of the songstress while she was having fun at Diddy’s 50th Birthday party, Jay-Z wasn’t having it.

On Sunday (Dec. 15), a video of rapper Saweetie fanning out before taking a picture with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland hit the web, but it was the video of the same encounter from a different angle that is the talk of Twitter. In the video, which was first posted to the social media network by a fan, a man is seen holding up his phone when Jay-Z takes it from his hands. Hov then proceeds to say something to the man, although the music is too loud to hear it.

Although It’s unclear what, if anything, the man was recording, that didn’t stop fans from pointing out that his camera was aimed at Beyoncé who is standing next to the unknown man in the video.

“The way Jay-Z snatched that phone out his hand lmao,” a fan tweeted.

While the incident was harmless, we definitely think buddy got the memo.

In other Jay-Z news, after more than three years of separation, Hov and his former protégé Kanye West have finally squashed their financial beef.

According to TMZ, Jay-Z and Kanye West quietly settled the Tidal lawsuit with terms that were beneficial to both, so much so that the former partners in rhyme are working on another venture to bring more content to Tidal.

In regards to their personal issues, sources tell the gossip site that although their meeting at Diddy’s party was the first time the two were seen in public — it has actually happened a few times in private. Jay-Z and Kanye reportedly met up with no problems on multiple occasions, which led to the more festive photos of the two being posted.

Although the two have set aside their differences, it’s clear that eager fans will have their dreams dashed as a sequel to Watch The Throne is obviously not going to happen, due to Kanye’s decision to continue making religious music and forgo his previous catalog.

Check out a clip from the good ol’ days below.

Photo: Getty

Watch The Phone: Jay-Z Snatches Phone From Fan Attempting To Record Beyoncé  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

