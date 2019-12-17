CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Michael B. Jordan In A Tight A** Turtleneck. That’s It. That’s The Headline

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

Michael B. Jordan’s turtleneck and pinstripe suit is probably two sizes too small and it is much to our delight. The hunky actor is promoting his new movie Just Mercy and stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing the fine fashion combination and we’re so here for it.

Unsung Cruise

In addition to Just Mercy, MBJ was promoting his mother’s collaboration with Sprinkles cupcakes. Her famous rum cakes are available to purchase, which he gifted to Fallon. A portion of the proceeds will go to Lupus awareness. (Apparently her macaroni and cheese is all the rage and she even smuggled it to Berlin one time while he was on set.)

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

The Black Panther star also revealed details about filming Just Mercy with Jamie Foxx.

“We were dealing with such heavy material,” Jordan explained. “He was excellent at playing music to kind of get us in and out of moments. I think we were dealing with such heavy stakes all the time, he would play songs to kind of set the mood for a scene. But then also play songs to kind of get us out of it as well. He was definitely a big cheerleader on set. Always telling jokes, he’s an amazing storyteller.”

Watch it, below:

Michael B. Jordan In A Tight A** Turtleneck. That’s It. That’s The Headline  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Michael B. Jordan , The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Chicago Mayor Plans To Diversify The Lily White…

After pressure from city council members she explains her idea.
12.18.19
Fashion Nova Is Accused Of Underpaying Their Workers…

The brand is accused of paying their employees wages as low as $4.66 per hour.
12.18.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…

The newly crowned Miss Universe made history when she won the prestigious competition wearing her natural coils. Zozibini Tunzi instantly…
12.16.19
Resource Officer Fired After Surveillance Video Showed Him…

A North Carolina School Resource Officer has reportedly been fired days after surveillance video showed him slamming a middle school student…
12.16.19
They Are Coming For Our Babies: A Daycare…

A daycare in Florida received a verbal tongue lashing from an angry mother when they questioned her 2-year-old daughters afro.
12.13.19
New Jersey Is The Newest State To Ban…

Natural hair discrimination no longer has a place in New Jersey!
12.13.19
These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads…

Trans and gender-nonconforming folks need to be celebrated for their beauty and their courage to be their most authentic selves.
12.12.19
Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment…

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former…
12.11.19
Claremont Church Unveils Nativity Scene Depicting Mary, Joseph…

Though Donald Trump has overwhelming support from the Christianity community regardless of his past and present indulgence in the 7…
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines…
12.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close