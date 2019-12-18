CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

D.L’s GED Section: White Supremacy Sign

Over the weekend was the Army vs. Navy game and as exciting as the game was, folks couldn’t stop talking about what went on in the stands. A group of navy cadets flashed the white supremacy sign and of course some people are trying to defend them saying that the gesture means “okay.” But if that’s true, D.L. wants to know why so many people were trying to “slap their hands down.” Folks like to try to believe that racism is no longer an issue but it is. It is being taught to young people like the young men in the stands and D.L. calls it “disturbing.”

D.L’s GED Section: White Supremacy Sign  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother…

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they…
12.19.19
Man Arrested After Posting YouTube Videos About Burning…

A Florida man is facing federal charges after allegedly posting a series of YouTube videos threatening Christians and to “burn…
12.19.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
Former FAMU Student Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt has been hired by the family of 22-year-old Jamee Johnson, who died Saturday (Dec. 14)…
12.19.19
Atlanta Man Gets 25 Years Behind Bars For…

An Atlanta man who reportedly raped a woman in retaliation for remarks her boyfriend made was sentenced to 25 years…
12.19.19
Plane Passenger Gives First-Class Seat To 88-Year-Old Woman,…

Here’s a case of favoritism that’ll make everyone smile. Leah Amy, a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant shared the sweet story of…
12.19.19
Chicago Mayor Plans To Diversify The Lily White…

After pressure from city council members she explains her idea.
12.18.19
Fashion Nova Is Accused Of Underpaying Their Workers…

The brand is accused of paying their employees wages as low as $4.66 per hour.
12.18.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…

The newly crowned Miss Universe made history when she won the prestigious competition wearing her natural coils. Zozibini Tunzi instantly…
12.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close