50 Cent Links Up With Lionsgate To Bring ‘Trill League’ To Animated Life

We wonder if 50's gonna lend his signature cackle to one of the series super villains...

A while ago 50 Cent dropped a hilarious clip in which he imagined how a helpless victim would react to finding out that the Spider-Man who saved her in an alley was actually a Black man (50 himself), but now the executive-producer of Power is working with Lionsgate to bring forth an actual series based on a team of Black superheroes, Trill League.

This past Tuesday (Dec. 17) it was announced that G-Unit Film would be teaming with 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television to produce the animated series based on Anthony Piper’s graphic novel of the same name which centers around a team of Black superheroes who do their part to make the world a safer place from all kinds of villains and monsters.

The animated series is set to debut in April of 2020 and according to HipHopDX Piper couldn’t be happier about the opportunity to breath animated life into his creation.

“I am excited to bring G-Unit Film & Television to an innovative platform like Quibi with my partners at Lionsgate and 3 Arts,” 50 said in a statement. “Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven’t seen before in Trill League, looking forward to sharing it soon.”

With the assistance of a Kickstarter campaign, Piper released Trill League in 2015 and caught the imagination of many comic book fans as it parodied many famous superheroes from the world of DC Comics.

Now the realest league in the game will be introduced to a larger audience which will no doubt welcome their arrival.

Can’t wait.

Just to be clear, the “Culturally Insensitive” Art book is a collection of art done for the series, including animation series pitch art, character concepts and web comic drops leading up with Episode One. Basically a collection of 4 years of production work that went into the concept of Trill League and where it’s heading as a series. Some production work from animation industry pros @rawiii and @damon_moran included. It’s a revised edition of “The Black Book”. If you haven’t been following TL since the beginning, this is a good book to cop to give some insight into how this thing was built. #trillleague #sparrow #wondeisha #blackmayne #animation #cartoons #comics #swolemayne #tamtam #hiphop #blacksuperheroes #parody #comedy

