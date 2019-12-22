CLOSE
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving Cooked Coke Crack Via Mail Truck

Darcy Spangler, a 52-year-old white woman, was the subject of a three-month investigation.

Crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, and heroin with crack smoking stem

Source: Cappi Thompson / Getty

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he famously told us a decade ago that he “Used To Get It In Ohio” on his Crime Pays album. However, a middle-aged postal worker must have studied the ways of Killa after she was caught moving cooked coke crack via her postal truck.

Darcy Spangler, 52, was arrested in Ashtabula, Ohio and arraigned earlier this week on drug trafficking charges reports the Associated Press.

Police searched Spangler’s home and found evidence of drug activity and it appears Spangler was on the radar of the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula Couty for three months prior to cops pulling her over while she was en route to check in for work. In all Spangler faces four counts in relation to police discovering crack cocaine in her work vehicle.

Local publication the Star Beacon additionally reported that the agency conducted the investigation of Spangler’s criminal activity with the help of U.S. Postal Inspectors, and the Office of the Inspector General, with the Painesville Office of the FBI searching Spangler’s Ashtabula residence.

Crime Enforcement Agency commander Detective Greg Leonhard addressed the investigation and the arrest via a statement.

“This investigation involved transactions or purchases through undercover, confidential sources,” Leonhard said. “On two out of three occasions the transactions occurred out of her postal vehicle.”

Spangler is reportedly due in court to face her charges on December 23. Another unnamed individual may also face charges in connection with the mobile crack operation.

It looks like someone’s going to have a pretty chilly Christmas.

Photo: Getty

Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving Cooked Coke Crack Via Mail Truck  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

