CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

These Clothing Rental Sites Will Alleviate Your Holiday Dress Shopping Drama

Portrait Of Cheerful Female Friends With Sparklers In City At Night

Source: Artem Varnitsin / EyeEm / Getty

‘Tis the season to integrate a variety of holiday dresses into your clothing line up. Attending these events can become costly. If you plan on capturing the essence of each party, you’ll likely refrain from repeating your holiday gear. Afterall, social media is the best place to expose repeat offenders.

Shopping for cocktail or holiday dresses that you’ll likely wear once can be a waste of time, money, and space. Retailers recognize that buying ensembles that have a short shelf life can be annoying. Some stores have incorporated a loaner aspect to their services while other companies offer full on clothing rentals. 

Rent the Runway is the first of its kind, but there are other services you should know about. Here are 4 clothing rental services you should use this holiday season.

These Clothing Rental Sites Will Alleviate Your Holiday Dress Shopping Drama  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving…

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he…
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…

A former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home last October has been indicted for murder.…
12.23.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…

Get on your sleigh and be out.
12.23.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…

Normani wore a dress designed by Alexander Wang to one of his infamous after parties from his Spring/Summer 2020 show
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother…

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they…
12.19.19
Man Arrested After Posting YouTube Videos About Burning…

A Florida man is facing federal charges after allegedly posting a series of YouTube videos threatening Christians and to “burn…
12.19.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
Former FAMU Student Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt has been hired by the family of 22-year-old Jamee Johnson, who died Saturday (Dec. 14)…
12.19.19
Atlanta Man Gets 25 Years Behind Bars For…

An Atlanta man who reportedly raped a woman in retaliation for remarks her boyfriend made was sentenced to 25 years…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close