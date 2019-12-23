CLOSE
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]

A Little Late With Lilly Singh - Season 1

Source: NBC / Getty

Need some new Christmas jams to listen to around with your friends? R&B star Ne-Yo dropped his first-ever Christmas album with original songs and classic covers wrapped in his organic style. Ne-Yo gives us an amazing rendition of the Donny Hathaway classic “This Christmas” along with his original single “Just Ain’t Christmas”

Check out the tracklist below

1. This Christmas

2. Talk About It

3. Carol Of The Bells feat. Candice Boyd

4. Open Mine Tonight

5. Just Ain’t Christmas

6. Christmas Vibez feat. Satori and Dre Island

7. Merry Christmas Baby

8. I Want To Come Home For Christmas

9. The Christmas Song

10. Someday At Christmas feat. RaVaughn

11. It’s For Everybody

Ne-Yo will be performing live at Urban One Honors, January 20th, 2020 with Eric Benét paying tribute to legendary singer/songwriter James Ingram. To get you prepared, check out the Christmas album below!

