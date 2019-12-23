CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Hide Ya Kids, Hide Your Wives: These Are The Most Memorable Viral Moments Of Decade

Starting from Planking, now we're here.

2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

We know. You’re probably so tired about hearing about end of decade stuff. But for most millennials, we weren’t fully into adulthood the last time a new decade rolled around.

Unsung Cruise

Which is why saying goodbye to the 2010’s is such a pivotal moment in our lives. Many of us grew up in the 2010’s — some just got older, while others actually matured after taking on life’s lessons head one. Either way, we all have a lot to be thankful for. Just making it to a new year is cool in itself, but surviving a decade of such great changes is just badass.

The 2010s gave us  a new wave of entertainment as the Internet grew up with us. Viral moments have taken the place of every sketch show and funny sitcom episode that we once adored. They’re just so funny. So relatable. So Universal. This past decade was chock full of moments that made their rounds around the world in matter of days. Sometimes even hours or minutes.

In honor of the 2010s coming to a close, let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable and viral moments of the decade.

Hide Ya Kids, Hide Your Wives: These Are The Most Memorable Viral Moments Of Decade  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving…

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he…
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…

A former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home last October has been indicted for murder.…
12.23.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…

Get on your sleigh and be out.
12.23.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…

Normani wore a dress designed by Alexander Wang to one of his infamous after parties from his Spring/Summer 2020 show
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother…

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they…
12.19.19
Man Arrested After Posting YouTube Videos About Burning…

A Florida man is facing federal charges after allegedly posting a series of YouTube videos threatening Christians and to “burn…
12.19.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
Former FAMU Student Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt has been hired by the family of 22-year-old Jamee Johnson, who died Saturday (Dec. 14)…
12.19.19
Atlanta Man Gets 25 Years Behind Bars For…

An Atlanta man who reportedly raped a woman in retaliation for remarks her boyfriend made was sentenced to 25 years…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close