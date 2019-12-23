CLOSE
West Point Officials Clear Cadets, Midshipmen Of Making Allegedly Racist Gestures

During the annual Army v. Navy football game at the academy, the "OK" hand gestures used were part of a game and not a signal for white supremacists, officials say.

Controversy hung over the U.S. Military Academy at West Point during the annual Army vs. Navy football game earlier in the month where cadets and midshipmen were seen making “OK” hand signals. Although the hand symbols were initially deemed as gestures connected to white supremacy, West Point officials have cleared the men of any wrongdoing.

The game was played on December 14 and televised nationally where three Military Academy cadets and two Naval Academy cadets were shown flashing the “OK” gesture at various intervals. The symbol is said to be used among white supremacists thus an investigation was launched into the matter after the instance made waves in the news and online.

In a press release from West Point officials, it was determined that the men were playing the “circle game” and not promoting white supremacy. The object of the game is to make someone look at the “OK” gesture below the waist at the crotch level.

From West Point:

“We investigated this matter thoroughly,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th superintendent, U.S. Military Academy. “Last Saturday we had reason to believe these actions were an innocent game and not linked to extremism, but we must take allegations such as these very seriously. We are disappointed by the immature behavior of the cadets.”

The investigator found that the game was being played in the stands before the ESPN host moved into the crowd. Based on the results of the investigation, those cadets involved will receive appropriate administrative and/or disciplinary actions.

“We develop leaders of character who serve to defend our nation and the American people, and we expect our cadets to lead and live honorably and demonstrate excellence. Leading and living honorably means to act in a professional manner at all times,” Williams said.

It wasn’t shared what exactly the disciplinary actions will be following the conclusion of the investigation.

West Point Officials Clear Cadets, Midshipmen Of Making Allegedly Racist Gestures  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

