Rihanna Trolls Her Navy Squad By Teasing New Album

Many of the adoring Barbadian superstar's fans have been clamoring for new music for quite some time.

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Rihanna has achieved so much outside of music that many observers believed she would never release an album again. However, the Savage X Fenty fashion maven trolled her millions of awaiting fans by teasing a new album.

Unsung Cruise

The Barbadian superstar posted a video to Instagram in where she revealed that new music was actually on deck and dangled the carrot expertly. The video shows a small white dog furiously bobbing its head to House Of Pain’s “Jump Around” and the caption said it all.

“[U]pdate: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” Rihanna wrote.

As one can imagine, the video has been viewed over 11 million times after it was posted on Sunday and the comments have been nonstop. One fan asked, “Why you playing with us like this,” while another wrote, “Where is the album release the damn album.”

The last project from Rihanna was her acclaimed Anti album which was certified triple-platinum by the RIAA and featured the singles “Work,” and “Love On The Brain.” She had a busy 2017 after appearing on N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon” single from the No One Ever Really Dies album and on Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY” track from his album, DAMN. She also starred on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” smash hit from his studio album, Grateful.

The untilted ninth studio album was initially teased in about a year ago and was promised a release this year. With the year almost out, unless Rih-Rih hits us with a surprise release, it doesn’t look like the Navy will get their stocking stuffed with a new full-length.

Photo: WENN

Rihanna Trolls Her Navy Squad By Teasing New Album  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

