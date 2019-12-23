CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Bronx Universal Hip Hop Museum Gets $3 Million In Funding From NY State

Viva La Bronx.

Bronx Universal Hip Hop Museum

Source: The Universal Hip Hop Museum / The Universal Hip Hop Museum

For years it seemed trying to get a New York cultural center dedicated to Rap would never happen. Thanks to some recent funding the Bronx Universal Hip Hop Museum is now a reality.

Unsung Cruise

As reported on Complex the state of New York has announced a 3.7 million grant that will go to the construction of the project. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Thursday, December 19. According to CNN the monies will not only get the complex built but also assist in stimulating the economic growth of New York City as a travel destination.

Executive Director of The Universal Hip Hop Museum Rocky Bucano detailed the opportunity in an interview with CNN. “We knew it was important because the Bronx is where hip-hop started. It’s crazy to think of how Hip-Hop which has such an influence on pop culture, advertising, politics doesn’t have a place to call home.”

While the mission for the institution is to chronicle the culture’s history Bucano states that they will also try to uplift the surrounding Bronx area. “We want to empower, inspire and engage the community,” he said. “Hip-hop has touched every aspect of modern society and it’s important for the community to know that it was created by people who looked just like them.”

Construction of the 50,000 square foot complex is set to start summer of 2020.

Photo:

Bronx Universal Hip Hop Museum Gets $3 Million In Funding From NY State  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving…

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he…
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…

A former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home last October has been indicted for murder.…
12.23.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…

Get on your sleigh and be out.
12.23.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…

Normani wore a dress designed by Alexander Wang to one of his infamous after parties from his Spring/Summer 2020 show
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother…

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they…
12.19.19
Man Arrested After Posting YouTube Videos About Burning…

A Florida man is facing federal charges after allegedly posting a series of YouTube videos threatening Christians and to “burn…
12.19.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
Former FAMU Student Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt has been hired by the family of 22-year-old Jamee Johnson, who died Saturday (Dec. 14)…
12.19.19
Atlanta Man Gets 25 Years Behind Bars For…

An Atlanta man who reportedly raped a woman in retaliation for remarks her boyfriend made was sentenced to 25 years…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close