CLOSE
National
HomeNational

DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn man Jack The Rippher copped to the 3rd leg. Then on Monday night after a show in his home state North Carolina, DaBaby was reportedly arrested on resisting arrest, concealing a weapon and marijuana charges.

Unsung Cruise

Below you can see alleged footage of the arrest

 

The Grammy-nominated rapper did take to his Instagram account to so when the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police doing while he was performing. No word from DaBaby other that from is IG stories saying “Dirty Ass Police Department Try To Take Me To Jail Every Time I Got A Show In The City.”

DaBaby spoke on the charges.

RELATED: MeatFish: Man Says Alleged DaBaby Meat Photo Is Actually His, Thirsty Twitter Bamboozled

RELATED: DaBaby Gifts Ecstatic Fan With Tickets To Sold Out Show After Gas Station Freak Out

RELATED: DaBaby Performed “Bop” & “Suge” On SNL With The Jabbawockeez

 

DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving…

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he…
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…

A former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home last October has been indicted for murder.…
12.23.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…

Get on your sleigh and be out.
12.23.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…

Normani wore a dress designed by Alexander Wang to one of his infamous after parties from his Spring/Summer 2020 show
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother…

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they…
12.19.19
Man Arrested After Posting YouTube Videos About Burning…

A Florida man is facing federal charges after allegedly posting a series of YouTube videos threatening Christians and to “burn…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close