The Last-Minute Gift Guide For The Girl Who Has Everything

Christmas is literally around the corner. But like many, you may not have started your Christmas shopping (or just Christmas shopping for yourself). No worries – if you want to gift one of your favorite girlfriends with something special for this holiday season, then get into one of these 10 must have gifts for every type of girlfriend. Don’t worry! Everything ships just in time for Christmas.

JOY TO THE WORLD SHAVE KIT

The Joy Pink Women’s Holiday Gift Set ($7.41, walmart.com) includes 1 handle, 3 refills, AND a shave mousse. This is a great gift because we often forget to pick up these every day essentials and you’ll want to give her one that is going to be fantastic. This shave mousse is off a rich, thick formula, so you won’t get any nicks and cuts. This is great for the friend who always remembers everyone else, but forgets herself!

SHEA MOISTURE LOCO FOR COCO ALL THINGS COCONUT

The Shea Moisture Loco For Coco All Things Coconut ($14.99, target.com) is some of their best body products. While Shea Moisture is often discussed for hair, their body products are great too. This gift box includes the following: Coconut & Hibiscus Illuminating Body Lotion, Coconut & Hibiscus 2 in 1 Foaming Milk & Body Wash, Coconut & Hibiscus Radiance Mud Mask, 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Body Wash, and 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Body Lotion. This is great for your friend who wants to turn her personal bathroom into more of a spa experience.

CEVAD RADIANCE & BLISS BUNDLE

The cEVAd line is created by our favorite boho chic Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Eva Marcille. The cEVAd Radiance & Bliss Bundle ($179.00, thinkcevad.com). These CBD products include a tincture and a moisturizer. The tincture is perfect to help you unwind and feel calm with just two drops of oil. The moisturizer is a rich formula including essential oils, macadamia, arnica and jojoba to help give you radiant skin. You can get an additional 30% off with the code ‘CEVAD2020’ making the bundle $125.30 – this is great as the moisturizer is $129.00 on its own! Your weed loving friend will thank you (even though it doesn’t have any in it).

SHEA MOISTURE CANNABIS SATIVA (HEMP) SEED OIL LUSH LENGTH LITE LEAVE-IN

This Shea Moisture Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil Lush Length Lite Leave-In ($13.49, bswbeautyca.com) is a great leave-in conditioner to help grow your hair. It contains Hemp Seed Oil which stimulates hair growth and helps thicken your hair. It also includes Castor Seed Oil, which does the same. This product is THC and CBD free if your friend is a little skeptical to use the products.

BOMBAY PRO HAIR STYLING TOOLS 5-IN-1 CURLING WAND

This Bombay Pro Hair Styling Tools 5-in-1 Curling Wand ($120.00, bombayhair.com) is perfect for the girl who has everything. These barrels are made of tourmaline infused with ceramic and a 360 degree swivel cord for easy usage. The temperature can go as high as 450 degrees Fahrenheit. This is perfect for the girlfriend who is coming through in the clutch and hooking up your hair like you’re off on the runway.

BOMBAY HAIR BLOW DRYER

This hair dryer ($100.00, bombayhair.com) is great. It comes with a diffuser, and two different concentrators. The AC Salon Style Motor lasts 3x longer than conventional DC motors and gives you the power of two dryers in one. Yesss, it also has both a positive ion setting (as the air blows, the hair cuticle is opened – giving a deeper and more effective drying penetration). It also has a Negative Ion Setting and generates more than 100x more negative ions than any other ionic dryer on the market, resulting in softer, healthier hair with less static. It’s great for the girl who loves to always have her blowouts popping.

TRUMEDIC MAGIC HANDS TRUSHIATSU NECK AND BACK MASSAGER WITH HEAT

The truMedic Magic Hands truShiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Heat ($199.95, trumedic.com) is great for that hard working woman that doesn’t take a day for herself. This is a popular gift this year as it made Oprah’s Favorite Things Holiday Gift List and Magic Hands is a favorite holiday gift sent from Kourtney Kardashian’s digital platform, Poosh. It delivers a powerful massage that is hard to believe it’s not a real person.

BIRD + STONE THE FUTURE IS FEMALE PIN

For your fashionable, feminist friend, get her this Future Is Female Pin ($15.00, birdandstone.com). 10% of the purchase goes to Planned Parenthood of NYC to provide affordable sexual and reproductive healthcare to all people who need it, no matter what.

MS. MONOPOLY

For the entrepreneur who loves to entertain, get her Ms. Monopoly ($8.99, walmart.com). It gives a new meaning to the franchise, for in lieu of properties, players invest in groundbreaking inventions and innovations made possible by women throughout history. From inventions like WiFi to chocolate chip cookies or solar heating to ladies modern shapewear, Ms. Monopoly celebrates everything from scientific advancements to everyday accessories – all created by women. We’re so here for it!

BLACK RADIANCE COLOR PERFECT LIQUID FOUNDATION

Black Radiance Color Perfect Liquid Foundation ($2.99, target.com) is perfect when you have several stockings to stuff and a ton of beauty loving friends. Their foundation is oil free, has a spatula applicator, and doesn’t test on animals! It provides medium to full coverage and has a chamomile extract to help balance complexion. We love how it dries to a natural finish. At under $3.00, you get one for your mama, your friend, your sister, you co-worker and pretty much anyone else.

AFRICAN PRIDE OLIVE MIRACLE SILKY SMOOTH EDGES

This African Pride Olive Miracle Silky Smooth Edges($2.48, walmart.com) is perfect for the girl who loves to keep her edges laid or likes to experiment with detailed edge designs. This is better for Type 3 curls as the hold on Type 4 curls didn’t last as long.

The Last-Minute Gift Guide For The Girl Who Has Everything was originally published on hellobeautiful.com