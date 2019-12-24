Lamar Jackson Will Sit Out The Steelers Game [Video]

The Ravens have the home field advantage and a bi-week wrapped up, so John Harbaugh said he will sit his main starters.

They will get a rest because no need to risk getting anybody hurt before post season. We are in a great space right now. The team is ready to see how the other teams do.

Lamar Jackson is by far the MVP of 2019 if you ask me. Mark Ingram has been a great addition to the team and he has supported Lamar for MVP from day one!

December 24, 2019

