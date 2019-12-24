CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Black Excellence: Diddy Shares Video Of His Epic 50th Birthday Party [Video]

The star studded event look magical.

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Puff Daddy just celebrated a milestone in his life as expected he celebrated it like no one else. By the looks of it he made history.

Unsung Cruise

As spotted on Billboard the mogul turned 50 and his birthday party was a night to remember. As per the millions of shares on social media the event had the who’s who of celebrity in attendance. In the house was Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Offset, Dr. Dre, Kobe Bryant and many more. The crowd was treated to a live performance by Mary J. Blige and of course the music filled the room all night.

While only a select few were invited Diddy blessed the world with an inside peek to the festivities. On Monday, December 23 he shared a recap of the scene to his social media feeds. “A night to remember, you have to see it to believe it! WATCH THIS. A film by @gibsonhazard and @jakbannon” he wrote. Staying true to his signature over the top lifestyle he two minute clip feels like a short film with a dramatic introduction and a black and white theme. Within that 120 seconds it is clear Black excellence was redefined that evening.

You can watch the visuals below; but prepare to be in your feelings though.

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

Black Excellence: Diddy Shares Video Of His Epic 50th Birthday Party [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving…

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he…
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…

A former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home last October has been indicted for murder.…
12.23.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…

Get on your sleigh and be out.
12.23.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…

Normani wore a dress designed by Alexander Wang to one of his infamous after parties from his Spring/Summer 2020 show
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother…

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they…
12.19.19
Man Arrested After Posting YouTube Videos About Burning…

A Florida man is facing federal charges after allegedly posting a series of YouTube videos threatening Christians and to “burn…
12.19.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close