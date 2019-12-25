CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Too Short Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Can’t Refile

Teana Louis filed new court documents to have the case dismissed without prejudice.

BottleRock Napa Valley 2019

Source: Jim Bennett / Getty

Too Short was accused of sexual assault by a woman who accused the veteran rapper of performing a number of violent sex acts towards her, and she later filed a lawsuit. After prosecutors initially rejected the case, the woman has now filed papers asking the courts to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice.

Unsung Cruise

Too Short, born Todd Shaw, has publicly stated that the accusations and lawsuit from Teana Louis were nothing short of an extortion attempt and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office sided with Too Short after declaring Louis’ case didn’t hold up due to a lack of evidence. Louis then launched a lawsuit, alleging that Too Short performed acts of forced oral sex, sodomy, and vaginal sex against her will.

As TMZ reports, with Louis filing the dismissal without prejudice, she cannot reopen the matter and it is completely settled on both ends. It isn’t known if Too Short and Louis worked something out on the back end, and he has been adamant that Louis was attempting to extort him.

In 2018, the District Attorney’s office threw the case out after investigating the allegations, which Louis claims first took place in 2016 over a period of months. The prosecution went with the assumption that the sexual relationship between the pair was considered consensual.

At one point, Too Short also provided text messages that he aimed to use to prove he was innocent of the crimes Louis accused him of. He also said that sexual activity between them never extended beyond basic foreplay.

Photo: Getty

Too Short Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Can’t Refile  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving…

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he…
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…

A former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home last October has been indicted for murder.…
12.23.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…

Get on your sleigh and be out.
12.23.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…

Normani wore a dress designed by Alexander Wang to one of his infamous after parties from his Spring/Summer 2020 show
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother…

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they…
12.19.19
Man Arrested After Posting YouTube Videos About Burning…

A Florida man is facing federal charges after allegedly posting a series of YouTube videos threatening Christians and to “burn…
12.19.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close