CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Meagan Good Sheds Tears Seeing Cousin Skeeter Puppet After 20 Years [VIDEO]

As a child of the nineties, we grew up in the golden era of television shows. Between the Disney channel, ABC’s TGIF, and Nickelodeon, there was plenty of quality children’s content. It was a good time for us watching at home and judging by a recent interview with child star turned bonafide actress Meagan Good, it was a lovely experience to be acting in those shows.

Unsung Cruise

See what she had to say below:

“That was my second thing where I was the lead in it. I started crying [when I learned that I booked the role] I was so excited because I’d been in the business for such a long time. And I’d always done it as a hobby, just having fun. Then there was a year where I was out of the business so when I came back, I came back with vengeance and I was like, ‘This is really what I want to do for the rest of my life.’ To be able to continue to work was a blessing. And to get a tv show, that really taught me everything about my work ethic, and taught me everything about how to be consistent, how to develop a character, every single day in and day out.”

When they brought the Cousin Skeeter puppet out, Good started tearing up. She explained why seeing Cousin Skeeter made her so emotional.

“Being in the business for so long…it’s not an easy business,” she said. “…It’s a constant faith walk to get that type of opportunity at such a crucial age and for that to really be a big part of my childhood. We didn’t really get to go to prom because I was filming…that was a choice and that was a choice that I would never change or do differently but the things that were happening in my world, that’s the world I experienced as a teenager and Cousin Skeeter‘s a very big part of that.”

You can watch Meagan’s full interview in the video below.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

Meagan Good Sheds Tears Seeing Cousin Skeeter Puppet After 20 Years [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving…

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he…
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…

A former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home last October has been indicted for murder.…
12.23.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…

Get on your sleigh and be out.
12.23.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…

Normani wore a dress designed by Alexander Wang to one of his infamous after parties from his Spring/Summer 2020 show
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of…
12.19.19
4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother…

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they…
12.19.19
Man Arrested After Posting YouTube Videos About Burning…

A Florida man is facing federal charges after allegedly posting a series of YouTube videos threatening Christians and to “burn…
12.19.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close